Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fraport (FPRUY)

7/25/2022 – Fraport had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67).

7/15/2022 – Fraport had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Fraport was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2022 – Fraport had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fraport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $19.87 during trading on Tuesday. Fraport AG has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

