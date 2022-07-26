Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Invitae has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $490.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

