Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Invitae has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $490.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.