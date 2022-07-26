IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.85. 1,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Real Return ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.99% of IQ Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

