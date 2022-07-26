Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $41.63. 5,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,097.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.