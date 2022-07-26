Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $41.63. 5,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,097.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
