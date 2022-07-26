IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 5.2 %

IRS stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

