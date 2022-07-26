iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.07. 34,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

