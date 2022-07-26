iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 492,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after buying an additional 83,228 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after buying an additional 62,067 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 136,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

