iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $201,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after acquiring an additional 977,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,531,000 after acquiring an additional 489,031 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

