iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,983,000 after acquiring an additional 625,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 548,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,982. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.