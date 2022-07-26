iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,398,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,576 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

