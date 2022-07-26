iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $33.59. 144,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 151,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 124,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,009,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 689,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares during the last quarter.

