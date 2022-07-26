iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.