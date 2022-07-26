iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

