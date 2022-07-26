iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,101. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

