iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. 910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

