iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.077 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

