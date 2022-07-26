iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,647 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.