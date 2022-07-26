iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clearstead Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

