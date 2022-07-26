iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.94. 16,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.19 and its 200 day moving average is $252.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

