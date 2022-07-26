iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $392.80. The company had a trading volume of 317,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.22 and a 200-day moving average of $422.84.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

