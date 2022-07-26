iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.52. 25,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

