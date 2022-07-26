iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,740. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

