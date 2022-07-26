iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

ITA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. 564,548 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

