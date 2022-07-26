iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $80.63 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

