Island Coin (ISLE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Island Coin (ISLE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Island Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Island Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Island Coin has a market capitalization of $25,861.20 and approximately $25.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017444 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031687 BTC.
Island Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,517,266,955,349 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin.
