Island Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Island Coin has a market capitalization of $26,378.56 and approximately $26.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Island Coin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.
Island Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,239,768,351,285 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin.
Island Coin Coin Trading
