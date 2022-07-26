Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 27,572 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. 17,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.