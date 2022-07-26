Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 28,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 2.08. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

