Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 1,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,266. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

