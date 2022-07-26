Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Insteel Industries worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $110,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $631,937. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,735. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $605.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

