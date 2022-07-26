Isthmus Partners LLC Has $7.80 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lear worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.72. 326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,009. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.95. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

