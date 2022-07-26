Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 25.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 133,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,076. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.74. The stock has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.