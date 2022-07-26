Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 508 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

