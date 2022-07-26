Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 8,072 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

