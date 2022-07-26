Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.
