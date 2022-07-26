Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 264,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 161,832 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

NOMD stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

