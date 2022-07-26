Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66.

