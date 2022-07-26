Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 434,703 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,395,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Five Below stock opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

