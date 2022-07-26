Janney Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,233,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,091,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,437 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.