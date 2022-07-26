Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average of $182.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,535 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

