Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

BURL opened at $151.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

