Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDC Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of PDCE opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

