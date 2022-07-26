Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.19 and its 200-day moving average is $387.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

