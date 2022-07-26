JD Sports Fashion plc Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

