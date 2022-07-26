Jefferies Financial Group Comments on abrdn plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of abrdn in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. The consensus estimate for abrdn’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for abrdn’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Shares of SLFPY opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. abrdn has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

