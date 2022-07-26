Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Adecco Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Adecco Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

