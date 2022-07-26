JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 72.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 129,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 176,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

