JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

