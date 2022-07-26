John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp accounts for 1.9% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

